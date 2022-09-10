QVS, SGS U14 win respective finals

Suva Grammar School defeatef Marist Brothers High School in the U14 grade.

Queen Victoria School has clinched the Eastern Zone Under-14 title.

This as the side edged Ratu Kadavulevu School 8-7 in the final at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Looking at the Southern Zone, Suva Grammar School has come out victorious in the Under 14 grade beating Marist Brothers High School 22-15 at the SGS ground in Nasese Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

All teams will now wait for the national quarter-finals.

In the girl’s Raluve competition, Dawasamu Secondary School proved too strong for Levuka-based St John’s College Cawaci.

Dawasamu is the Eastern Zone Raluve champion after a 13-0 win against St John’s Cawai.

Games continue at Ratu Cakobau Park and the Suva Grammar School ground.