QVS hammer SGS to take out the U16 title

Queen Victoria School has taken out the U16 title of the Vodafone Super Deans competition thrashing Suva Grammar School 27-17 at Churchill Park.

It was an exciting match with some good rugby being displayed by both schools.

Suva Grammar led 12-10 at the break however in the second half the Vulinitu side was a different outfit altogether running in two unanswered tries.

They further increased their lead to 27-12 with a penalty to put the game out of reach for Grammar.

Silly mistakes haunted the Grammar side of any potential comeback as the QVS side played the rush defence, shutting down any momentum.

Playing for pride, the Nasese-based school finally got over the try-line just on the stroke of full-time.