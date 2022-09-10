QVS clinch U16 title, RKS win U15

The QVS U16 team after winning the U16 title

Queen Victoria School has taken out two titles at the Eastern Zone Vodafone Deans finals.

The Victorians started the day with a close 8-7 win over Ratu Kadavulevu School in the U-14 final.

However, RKS made amends in the U-15 final when they defeated QVS 10-8.

QVS took out the U-16 title after a 15-10 win.

The team from Matavatucou was leading 15-3 when RKS slowly worked their way back into the match with a converted try with about 12 minutes remaining.

RKS had a chance to come away with a win but a simple mistake five meters out from the QVS line didn’t help their cause.

The third place finishers from the Eastern Zone will feature in the playoffs with the North Zone 1 winners next weekend with the winner progressing to the Deans quarterfinals as Eastern number three.