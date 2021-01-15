Queensland Reds names youthful squad

The Queensland Reds have named a youthful squad for the upcoming Super Rugby AU season as they look to build on their runners-up finish last year.

Headlined by a strong Wallabies contingent of James O’Connor, Taniela Tupou, Harry Wilson, Jordan Petaia, Filipo Daugunu, Tate McDermott, Liam Wright, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Hunter Paisami, Brandon Paenga-Amosa and Fraser McReight, head coach Brad Thorn has retained the core of the squad that enjoyed plenty of success in 2020.

Factor in the high-profile acquisitions of new rugby league convert Suliasi Vunivalu and teenage sensation Mac Grealy, and the Queensland franchise’s prospects remain bright as they look to challenge for titles both in Australia and across the Tasman.

The Reds open the Super Rugby AU season when they host the Waratahs at Suncorp Stadium on February 19.