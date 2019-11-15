Home

Quarterfinals confirmed for Tabadamu 7s

January 10, 2020 8:26 pm

The Cup Quarterfinals of the 2nd Basic Homes Tabadamu 7s tournament have been confirmed.

Defending champions CK EZY Buys Tabadamu laced with national 7s rep Terio Tamani will take on Freshet Navy in the first quarterfinal.

In the second quarterfinal, Raiwasa Resort Taveuni takes on Uluinakau Babas, Police White meets Lami Cavaliers while Tanoa Redwings meet Police Blue in the final quarterfinal.

The quarterfinals kick off at 10.30am.

Meanwhile for the Bowl Quarterfinals, Redrock meet Wardens Gold, Wadigi Salvo takes on Namuamua, Raiwasa Taveuni plays Vuda Green while Lami Cavaliers Green meet Nasonini Babas.

The tournament starts tomorrow at 9am while the FBC Youth Compeition will kick off at 12.30pm at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

 

