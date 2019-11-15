Qualification process set for Rugby World Cup 2023

The qualification process for the 2023 Rugby World Cup has been confirmed.

Eight teams will join the 12 automatic qualifiers for the tournament in France.

After finishing in the top three in their respective pools at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, the 12 qualified nations include Fiji, champions South Africa, England, New Zealand, Wales, Japan, France, Australia, Ireland, Scotland, Italy, Argentina and Fiji.

Oceania and Africa will all have one place, with the last spot coming from the final qualification event in 2022.

The Oceania’s initial qualifying position will either go to Tonga or Samoa, who will play for the automatic spot in 2021.

The loser of that match will have the opportunity to win the Asia-Pacific spot, playing the winner of the 2021 Asia Rugby Championship over two legs for a place in France.

The loser will enter the final qualification tournament.

Two more qualifiers will emerge from the Americas in 2022, with the same number of places going to Europe.

That last-chance event will involve four nations in a round-robin competition – one from Europe, one from the Americas, one from Africa and from either Asia or Oceania.

[Source: World Rugby]