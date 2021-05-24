Home

Quade Cooper handed Wallabies lifeline

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 25, 2021 9:56 pm
Quade Cooper [Source: wwos.nine]

Former fly-half Quade Cooper will return to the Wallabies squad for the upcoming Bledisloe series.

Fox Sports reports the news was confirmed by Rugby Australia.

Cooper is expected to join the Wallabies in camp this week after meeting with coach Dave Rennie in recent days.

Article continues after advertisement

The mercurial first five has been called in as James O’Connor is injured, and Cooper may have a chance to resurrect his career, which came to an end under former coach Michael Cheika.

Cooper has never retired from international rugby and after leaving the Melbourne Rebels following the 2019 Super Rugby campaign made the move to Japan with Will Genia.

However, it’s unlikely Cooper will play as coach Rennie is expected to stick with 21-year-old Noah Lolesio in the crucial number 10 jersey.

Should Lolesio go down, Rennie would likely turn to utility back Reece Hodge, who led the Wallabies to victory in Bledisloe Four last year.

Another option at flyhalf for the Wallabies is Matt To’omua.

