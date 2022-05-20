Qolisese scores hat-trick as Suva down Nadroga

Suva has beaten Nadroga 26-19 in a scrappy game during their Skipper Cup match in Lawaqa Park today.

Played under heavy conditions on ground number 2, the game had many handling errors and stop start as the weather conditions played a huge part.

Suva scored a bonus point win, with 4 tries while the hosts managed to dot down three times.

Article continues after advertisement

In the first half, both sides were leveled 12 all with both tries to the capital city side coming from prop Mateo Qolisese.

The stallions also scored both their first half tries through wing Taniela Rakura.

In the second spell, the visitors started strongly, as mobile number 8 Kolinio Tamanitoakula barged over for Suva to reclaim the lead.

Suva prop, Qolisese got his hat-trick in the 57th minute as the side further stretched their lead to 26-12.

Nadroga tried to get back into the match however they could only score one more converted try.