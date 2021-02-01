Qeruqeru magic stuns Suva

An unknown Panapasa Qeruqeru starred for Nadroga scoring two tries inside the last two minutes to take down defending Skipper Cup champions, Suva at ANZ Stadium.

Qeruqeru dived over twice to secure a 25-17 win.

Down by two points and the game heading to the finish, the Stallions proved why they are the most feared provincial team in Fiji.

The Capital side took an early 3-nil lead with a converted penalty by Enele Malele.

This was short-lived as the Stallions powered through for two consecutive tries to Kelemedi Navucu and Peni Kedralevu.

The two tries exposed Suva as their defenders were caught napping.

Nadroga enjoyed a 12-3 lead before Mesake Tuinamena was yellow carded for dangerous play.

This gave the opportunity for Suva as Savenaca Uluibau spotted a gap in the Stallions defensive line to dive over for a try.

A successful conversion by Malele narrowed the scoreline to 10-12.

The Stallions made sure to maintain their lead going into the break as they grasp an opportunity for a penalty with both hands, seeing Navucu chip over a three-pointer.

They led 15-10 at halftime.

The hosts made changes in the second half as Terio Tamani came in to replace former Ratu Kadavulevu student Jone Vatuwaliwali.

Suva connected well in the lineout, passes and offload with the help of its forward pack pushing Elia Canakaivata to dive over the try-line.

Malele made no mistake with the conversion as they take a narrow 17-15 lead.

This looked like the win for Suva until Qeruqeru’s magic.