Qauia aims for redemption

Qauia Rugby Club is looking to return to its glory days of producing national reps.

The Lami-based team was part of the Suva Tau Sports 10s competition yesterday, hoping to develop players for the rugby season ahead.

Big rugby names like Niumaia Cakacaka, Jone Macilai, and Sireli Bobo came out of Qauia and the club is looking for redemption.

Trainer Iowane Rakacikaci says the first step is getting their players selected into the Suva team.

“We are looking forward to the selection of the Suva team this year so we need Suva officials to select our boys and we will improve our training”

Rakacikaci says every goal comes with its challenges.

“We’ve been preparing well for this season, because of the COVID we just started now. Plenty unemployed boys in our community, so facilities, we are looking for facilities and sports wears”

The competition that ended yesterday is also an avenue for selection to the Suva Skipper Cup team.