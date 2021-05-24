Qaranivalu ready for Fijiana Drua

Queensland Reds flyer Grace Qaranivalu who has links to Fiji, is excited about tomorrow’s match against the Fijiana Drua.

Qaranivalu says being able to play against a team that reminds her of her roots is a blessing and an honor.

Queensland went against the Fijiana Drua during its pre-season games, where the Reds went down 20-34 against a strong Drua outfit.

Qaranivalu says the Drua have a very physical side, and they will try and match that energy tomorrow.

“We’re only focusing on our defense as they are a very fast and physical team and they’ve got their offloads just having that second support and our defense and having that one person going over”.

She adds that she will play to make her family and friends proud.

Qaranivalu is named off the bench for the Queensland Reds in their first Super W match tomorrow.

Head Coach, Simon Craig says after playing the Fijiana in a trial match a few weeks ago, they have an idea of what they are in for this weekend.

Craig says the Fijiana play a 7s style of game and the Reds will ensure they limit their opportunities.

In honour of Queensland Rugby Union’s Pasifika Round, Qaranivalu and other Pacific island players will wear the flag of their pacific background on their jersey.

Both our Fijian and Fijiana Drua will play Queensland Reds at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane Australia on Saturday.

The Fijiana plays at 6pm and Fijian Drua at 8:45pm.

The match will air LIVE and FREE on FBC Sports channel.