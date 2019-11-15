Home

Qantas ends 30-year sponsorship with Wallabies

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
September 23, 2020 2:38 pm

Qantas has ended their 30-year sponsorship of the Wallabies in an attempt to save money.

Qantas’ chief customer officer Stephanie Tully said in a statement they cannot maintain their sponsorship given the current economic situation with people losing their jobs and travels still restricted.

Rugby Australia chief executive Rob Clorke was says while they are disappointed to lose the sponsorship, they are also understanding of the decision made given the financial circumstances and its challenges.

[Source: Foxsports.com.au]

