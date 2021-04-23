Pumas skipper signs for Crusaders

Argentina rugby captain Pablo Matera has signed for the Crusaders.

In response to speculation about Matera’s playing future, the Crusaders confirmed this afternoon that the Argentinian loose forward has signed with the club for the 2022 Super Rugby season.

In a statement Crusaders CEO Colin Mansbridge says they know Pablo is keen to get back to playing Super Rugby, and they’re excited by the prospect of him joining them in Christchurch next year.

Mansbridge says they’re still working through the finer details with Pablo and his agent, but they look forward to welcoming him to the Crusaders environment everything is complete.

Crusaders Head Coach Scott Robertson says Pablo is one of the premier loose forwards in World Rugby.

According to Robertson, Pablo is a skillful and tenacious player with genuine leadership qualities, who has impressed them with his physicality and work ethic.

Pablo Matera led the Pumas to their first-ever win over the All Blacks in Australia in November last year.

However, Matera has also been in the headlines for the wrong reasons last year where he had the captaincy of the national team taken off him and was suspended, along with two team-mates, for offensive messages that had been posted on social media between 2011 and 2013.

Those messages were deemed to be “discriminatory and xenophobic.

[Source: Crusaders]