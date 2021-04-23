Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
PM Bainimarama talks to soldiers|NZ says it stands ready to help us|Border checks more stringent|Lyndhurst employee travelled with Mark One staff|Take safety measures now says WHO|Fijians arrested for breaching restrictions|Thousands screened in Lautoka|RFMF sees criticism as way forward|Strict measures for municipalities|More relief for FNPF members|Health Ministry considers door to door vaccination|Five new cases, with factory worker a major concern|Possible hike of COVID-19 cases|New protocols for funeral arrangements|Screening underway for garment workers|Ra source still not confirmed|Soldiers stood down|Rakiraki case a cause for concern|Screening is far from effective: PS|Movement between containment zones to be investigated|Schools converted into quarantine facilities|Donate blood if you can says MOH|Possibility of stringent lockdown measures|Too much movement in Makoi|PS hits out at youth group spotted in Lami|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Pumas skipper signs for Crusaders

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 30, 2021 4:05 pm
Argentina rugby captain Pablo Matera has signed for the Crusaders. [Source: Crusaders]

Argentina rugby captain Pablo Matera has signed for the Crusaders.

In response to speculation about Matera’s playing future, the Crusaders confirmed this afternoon that the Argentinian loose forward has signed with the club for the 2022 Super Rugby season.

In a statement Crusaders CEO Colin Mansbridge says they know Pablo is keen to get back to playing Super Rugby, and they’re excited by the prospect of him joining them in Christchurch next year.

Article continues after advertisement

Mansbridge says they’re still working through the finer details with Pablo and his agent, but they look forward to welcoming him to the Crusaders environment everything is complete.

Crusaders Head Coach Scott Robertson says Pablo is one of the premier loose forwards in World Rugby.

According to Robertson, Pablo is a skillful and tenacious player with genuine leadership qualities, who has impressed them with his physicality and work ethic.

Pablo Matera led the Pumas to their first-ever win over the All Blacks in Australia in November last year.

However, Matera has also been in the headlines for the wrong reasons last year where he had the captaincy of the national team taken off him and was suspended, along with two team-mates, for offensive messages that had been posted on social media between 2011 and 2013.

Those messages were deemed to be “discriminatory and xenophobic.

[Source: Crusaders]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.