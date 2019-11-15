PRP believes they have been shafted by NZ rugby every time

The Pacific Rugby Players Chief Executive Aayden Clarke says it’s time Fiji, Samoa and Tonga should start looking at Australia as a possible base for a Pacific team.

He says there’s more willingness from Rugby Australia to work with them, using the example of the Fijian Drua playing in the National Rugby Championship.

TVNZ reports, Clarke believes a Pacific Island team based in Western Sydney could prove to be more successful than in Auckland.

Clarke made the comments after New Zealand rugby’s decision last week not to include a Pacific-based team in Super Rugby Aotearoa for 2021.

Clarke says this the latest in a history of the Pacific being “shafted” by New Zealand Rugby.

Last week NZR revealed it had pushed back pitches for a Pacific Island side, saying it was wasn’t satisfied enough work had gone into the project both on and off the field.

NZR chairman Brent Impey said in a Zoom interview there were concerns about player depth and financial viability from those wanting to organize a Pasifika team for next year’s competition.

However, Clarke says their default is that New Zealand Rugby is the Pacific’s kindest neighbors but it’s quite possibly not,

Clarke adds if you look at the facts, they have been shafted by New Zealand Rugby every time.