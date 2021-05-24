Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
No decision on third jab yet|Post mortem would have increased infection risks|Decision pending on unvaccinated General Practitioners|Two border quarantine cases among 177 new COVID-19 infections|Herd immunity is critical: MoH|Minister explains significant transmission in children|Market vendors’ vaccination progressing well|Health teams persistent with visits|Minister clarifies delays in classifying COVID-19 deaths|New COVID infections drop|New target population set for vaccination|Vaccination drive strengthened in Naitasiri |New contingent to assist Fiji’s COVID-19 recovery efforts|Students turn up for vaccination in Labasa|Frontliners convince villagers to get vaccinated|More villagers coming forward to get vaccinated|More than 12,000 active COVID cases|Vaccination coverage numbers reviewed|High uptake of vaccine among students|Over 5,000 students register to vaccinate|RFMF implements no jab, no job policy|129 PHINS issued, 40 for curfew breach|Health Ministry identifies unvaccinated Fijians|No new COVID deaths|MOH records more COVID infections from maritime areas|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Provincial teams take leading role in vaccination

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
September 24, 2021 12:56 pm
Naitasiri rugby team [File Photo]

Five out of the eight provincial rugby teams are taking a lead role in getting their players vaccinated before the Skipper Cup competition resumes.

Naitasiri, Nadi, Suva, Tailevu and Rewa have confirmed that over 90 percent of their players have received their first jabs.

Skipper Cup defending champions, Suva will become the second fully vaccinated club in a few weeks.

Article continues after advertisement

Manager Nemani Tuifagalele says everything is going according to the unions plans.

“And good news to see that the number has actually inflated or increased to 75% at the moment”

Naitasiri Senior team manager Maciu Koroiniqaqa says they are pleased with the progress so far.

“64% on that double jab and 36% are on the first jab and are yet to have their second jab”

Tailevu Secretary Georgina Niumataiwalu says players including management are fully vaccinated.

For Nadi Rugby, 70 players are fully vaccinated with the remaining to get their second dose by the end of the month while only 20% of Rewa players are fully jabbed.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.