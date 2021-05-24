Provincial teams take leading role in vaccination

Five out of the eight provincial rugby teams are taking a lead role in getting their players vaccinated before the Skipper Cup competition resumes.

Naitasiri, Nadi, Suva, Tailevu and Rewa have confirmed that over 90 percent of their players have received their first jabs.

Skipper Cup defending champions, Suva will become the second fully vaccinated club in a few weeks.

Manager Nemani Tuifagalele says everything is going according to the unions plans.

“And good news to see that the number has actually inflated or increased to 75% at the moment”

Naitasiri Senior team manager Maciu Koroiniqaqa says they are pleased with the progress so far.

“64% on that double jab and 36% are on the first jab and are yet to have their second jab”

Tailevu Secretary Georgina Niumataiwalu says players including management are fully vaccinated.

For Nadi Rugby, 70 players are fully vaccinated with the remaining to get their second dose by the end of the month while only 20% of Rewa players are fully jabbed.