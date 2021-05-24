Proposed Super City competition scrapped

New Zealand rugby has been forced to cancel plans for a Super City competition for the three Auckland based NPC teams.

This means that the rugby season is over for the Auckland, North Harbour and Counties-Manukau provincial sides.

The three Auckland provinces were forced to withdraw from the NPC earlier this month due of level 3 COVID restrictions.

Article continues after advertisement

NZR hoped to establish a Super City competition for the three sides however with the continuation of restrictions in Auckland that won’t be possible.

Yesterday the New Zealand government announced that the Auckland region will continue to operate under current COVID-19 Alert Level 3 restrictions for the next two weeks.

[Source: RNZ]