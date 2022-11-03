Proposed competition may benefit Fijiana 15s

[Photo: Supplied]

The Fijiana 15s wish of having more international matches may soon come true.

World Rugby is proposing a new 15s competition which will be in two tiers.

The proposed competition is being planned for next year and the Fiji Rugby Union was briefed on the idea during a recent trip to Fiji by World Rugby executives last month.

Teams are expected to be put in the respective tiers based on rankings.

FRU chief executive John O’Connor says they’re hoping our Fijiana starts off with the second group of competition.

“There’ll be two tiers, each tier has six teams, top tier and second tier and then it’ll be supported by regional competitions, within that three structures there’ll be promotion-relegation and I think that competition will kick off next year.”

O’Connor also says FRU will soon have its first General Manager High Performance for women.