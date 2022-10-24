Producing home grown players vital

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The constant production of our own players is something the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua is looking to strengthen this season.

This is one of the visions of new chief executive Mark Evans under the club’s development plans.

Evans says looking towards the next three to four years, it’s important to have a core set of players ready to carry the team forward.

Article continues after advertisement

“Most of the great teams in most sports tend to have a very strong core of players that have been with them for quite some time. In some professional football teams now, not many come through but they start with six year old’s, all the way through.”

Evans also stressed on molding players from high school and taking them through the process of becoming professionals in the sport.

“That gap between a really good schools players and being a professional is a big gap. One of the things that successful clubs do is manage that development process really well and they have some very strong structures and processes to get to what we all want which is to get a core of your own home grown players.”

He adds the aim is to get better every season on and off the field.