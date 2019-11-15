Principles and Management course for FRU staff

Fiji is one of the first countries to have face to face World Rugby Principles and Management course amid the pandemic.

A two days course ended in Suva yesterday and Fiji Rugby Union Development Manager

says most countries are delivering the course online.

Article continues after advertisement

Development officers and FRU staff were part of the program.

Sewabu says they have to equip the staff first before they go out and serve in their different areas.

‘The purpose of the course is to strengthen the game by improving rugby organizations through the people that serve the organizations while ensuring the game stays true to its core values’.

The former national reps adds in order to grow the game of rugby they need to build capacity within.