Prime Minister commends Suva Rugby Union

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has once again reiterated the importance of practising COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Officiating in the launch of the Suva Rugby Union pre-season matches today, Bainimarama says even though Fiji is a COVID contained country, people must remain vigilant and disciplined against the disease.

The Prime Minister says the easing of restrictions on sports and the resumption of club competitions, has instilled confidence in communities as the nation slowly returns to normality.

Bainimarama commended the Suva Rugby Union for using rugby to reach out to communities on issues relating to violence against women and Children and encouraging youths to say no to drugs.

The Prime Minister applauded Suva rugby’s initiative to help fight non-communicable diseases, like diabetes and heart disease which disable and kill too many Fijians.

Bainimarama also congratulated the SRU for producing and grooming many top international players with the likes of Waisale Serevi, Leone Nakarawa and recently, Aminiasi Tuimaba, Alasio Naduva and Ratu Meli Derenalagi

The SRU kicked off their pre-season matches today as build-up to the club competitions on August 1st.