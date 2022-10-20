Priceless experience for Tawake

Playing in the Rugby World Cup is one of the biggest career achievements for Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s hooker Bitila Tawake and she is determined to end her first outing on a high.

Tawake has not had a rest so far been named in all three of Fijiana’s pool games.

The Fijiana Drua captain says they will not let their guard down as they take on another strong team this weekend.

“It’s really big, we need to win this game to qualify for quarters or be on the safe side. I think we’re just getting more clarity and getting the little things right on and off the field so we could get that game plan ready for Saturday”.

Tawake will come off the bench for Saturday’s game as Fiji faces France at 6.15pm.