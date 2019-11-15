Priceless experience for Sadrugu in debut season

Young Ram Sami Suva open-side flanker Taniela Sadrugu has come a long way since making his debut in round one of the Skipper Cup.

The 20-year-old dubbed as the White Shark has been making headlines throughout the Skipper competition.

Sadrugu made his debut for Suva in round one against Nadroga at Lawaqa in Sigatoka when he came off the bench for the injured Vasikali Mudu and he has hung on to the number seven jersey since then.

Article continues after advertisement

As he heads into his first Skipper Cup finale, the former Ratu Kadavulevu School student says he will never forget the experience of playing his first provincial match.

“The experience this year has been a very good one because of the overseas players who have been playing for the local competition this year. That was a very good experience.”

The Wailevu, Macuata native is in Suva’s starting lineup Naitaisiri tomorrow at the ANZ Stadium at 6pm.

The women’s final between Naitasiri and Lautoka kicks off at 2pm while Namosi and Nadroga will battle for the under-19 title at 4 pm.

All Skipper Cup finals will air LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

The radio commentaries will be on Radio Fiji One and Bula FM.