Priceless experience for Murray

Swire Shipping Fijian Warrior: Motukai Murray.

Being one of the youngest players in the Swire Shipping Fijian Warriors has not deterred young blindside flanker Motukai Murray.

The 19-year-old was instrumental in Fiji Warrior’s win against Manuma Samoa last weekend.

Murray got his international break with the Fiji Under-20 side last year and impressed Coach Kele Leawere before making the Warriors squad.

Although fresh out of high school, Murray says he’s still trying to adapt to the system.

“It is a great experience, coming though the under-20, even though I face hard challenges, hard training going through with the boys- we didn’t get along until we made a bond and it isn’t easy for us, even to me. I came all the way from the village”

The former Ratu Kadavulevu School student from Lovoni, Ovalau says he’s proud that his dreams are slowly coming to fruition.

“Choosing rugby is a part of my dream, when I was little I used to watch the Fiji rugby 15s and I was saying to myself that one day I will wear the jersey and here I am now”

Murray and the Fiji Warriors will face Manuma Samoa in round two of the Fiji Invitational Series on Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The match will kick-off at 3pm and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.