Priceless advice for Asinate from Serevi

Waisale Serevi with daughter, Asinate [Source: Serevi/Facebook]

World rugby sevens legend Waisale Serevi’s daughter, Asinate, knows there are a lot of expectations for her after she joined the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua World Cup extended squad.

Watching how her family stood by each other to assure her father, achieve his rugby dream, Asinate says this is something that pushed her to follow the same path.

“My dad played for a long time and behind that mum always been there for him too, on and off the field and I know that is why he has been so successful because mum has always been there for him.”

When she asked her famous dad for some advice, Serevi had this to say.

“In Fiji we don’t have a lot of sponsors, not a lot of money, but we play with a lot of heart. A lot of training and she said, dad we were training it was like Bronco and Yoyo Test, she was having fun training with the girls.”

This 27-year-old wishes her maternal grandfather was still alive to watch her don the national jumper one day.

Asinate will be available for Fijiana duties after the Oceania competition.

