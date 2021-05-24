Pressure mounts on Naitasiri

The unbeaten Naitasiri Rugby side is starting to feel the pressure that comes with holding the prestigious Farebrother trophy.

Head Coach Ilaitia Tuisese knows they will be the team to beat, as the competition heads into the fifth round next week.

Tuisese says from here on out, there is no room for complacency.

“It’s not been easy and getting tougher every week. So we are just glad to get the win over. Proud of the boys the way they pulled through. Like I said every time we play every week it is not getting easier.”

Up next for the Highlanders is Rewa next Saturday.

In other matches, Namosi will host Suva, Nadroga battles Northland, and Nadi meets Tailevu.