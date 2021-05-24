Pre-season win for the Blues

Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens helped his Blues side to a 28-21 win over the Hurricanes in their pre-season Super Rugby Pacific match.

The 19-year-old scored the Auckland based side’s last try with just two minutes remaining at the back of a double to AJ Lam.

The Hurricanes were on a 14-nil lead following a penalty try but the Blues halved the deficit right on the halftime mark with a try to Marcel Renata.

Former Warriors star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck made his long-awaited first appearance at second five for the Blues.