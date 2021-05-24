Rugby
Pre-season win for the Blues
February 6, 2022 4:01 pm
[Source: Rugby Pass]
Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens helped his Blues side to a 28-21 win over the Hurricanes in their pre-season Super Rugby Pacific match.
The 19-year-old scored the Auckland based side’s last try with just two minutes remaining at the back of a double to AJ Lam.
The Hurricanes were on a 14-nil lead following a penalty try but the Blues halved the deficit right on the halftime mark with a try to Marcel Renata.
Former Warriors star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck made his long-awaited first appearance at second five for the Blues.
