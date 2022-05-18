Potter to lead Bulldogs

[Source: Fox Sports]

Former Fiji Bati coach Michael Potter will take over as interim Head Coach for the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs until the end of this season.

Potter, who is currently the Head Coach of the Mounties side in the NSW Cup, will move into the Bulldogs role immediately.

Potter, has a major history with the club, having been part of the Bulldogs’ Premiership winning sides of 1984 and 1985.

He then made a successful transition into Head Coaching roles with the Catalan Dragons, St Helens, Bradford Bulls and the Wests Tigers.

Bulldogs will face Wests Tigers at 8pm on Friday.

Tomorrow, Broncos face the Knights at 9.50pm.