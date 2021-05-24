Potential Wallabies return for Koroibete

Fiji born star winger Marika Koroibete is close to a return to the Wallabies squad, according to reports in Australia.

The Sydney Morning Herald are claiming that the 42-times capped back three player could be available for Australia’s series with England.

Koroibete currently plies his trade in Japan with Panasonic Wild Knights and hasn’t played for Australia since the clash with Argentina in the Rugby Championship in September 2021.

He missed their tour to the northern hemisphere in October and November.

Under the Giteau Law, head coach Dave Rennie is allowed to pick three overseas-based individuals and he is keen to bring Koroibete back.

Quade Cooper and Samu Kerevi, who transformed the Australian team when they returned last year, will be the first two picks and discussions are underway with Koroibete’s Japanese club to make sure the wing is the third.

According to the Herald, both Cooper and Kerevi had made their intentions known to Rennie to feature for the Wallabies in July.