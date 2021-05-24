Possibility of Super Rugby Pacific moving to Australia

With just three weeks away from kick-off, there’s a possibility the entire Super Rugby Pacific competition will need to move to Australia.

This is after New Zealand government border restrictions continue to wreak havoc with the draw.

Stuff.co reports that organizers in Australia and New Zealand have been forced into their third and fourth rejigs of the 12-team competition, which will feature teams from Fiji and the Pacific Islands for the first time.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand Rugby is expected to announce the formation of a tournament bubble in Queenstown, where the five Kiwi sides and new entrant Moana Pasifika will be based, to keep the competition alive undercurrent “red” settings.

A bubble in Queenstown should allow them to play the first half of the competition but with international arrivals still heavily restricted and no clear timeline on reopening, the crossover fixtures set for April onwards look at long odds to take place.

Meanwhile, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua is scheduled to play the Waratahs at 8:45pm on Friday, February 18.

