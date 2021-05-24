Possibility of France Test next year

There’s a possibility the Flying Fijians may host France in a Test in Fiji next year.

France will travel to play Japan in July and the Fiji Rugby Union is hoping to bring them over.

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor says they also have interests from other teams.

Article continues after advertisement

‘’We know that we playing Tonga and Samoa there’s other discussions around playing the Maori’s or All Blacks, we also having discussions with France and hope things materialize.”

The FRU CEO adds the positive for the Flying Fijians next year is the Drua players who can represent Fiji will be available outside the World Rugby release window which is only three weeks in July.

“All the Drua players are contracted to Fiji Rugby for the whole year so we have access to them and can call upon them and we will have more time to prepare for Tests so we expect the Flying Fijians to start performing consistently.”

O’Connor adds the national Coach Vern Cotter will be in Fiji next year to monitor the local competitions.