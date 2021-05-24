Possibility of curtain raiser before Drua/Highlanders clash

There’s a possibility of a local curtain raiser match before the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua takes on Highlanders at the ANZ Stadium in Suva on April 30.

Drua Chief Executive, Brian Thorburn confirms the final decision will be made soon but it is the intention of Drua to include a local match.

“And certainly I’ve had discussions with Fiji Rugby Union, John O’Connor who’s extremely supportive of that so that’s what you can expect”.

Thorburn says they had initially wanted Fijiana Drua to be part of the curtain-raiser but the Super W season concludes weeks beforehand.

Meanwhile, on Friday, our Drua faces the Warratahs at 8.45pm at CBUS Stadium on the Gold Coast.

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua faces Waratahs at 6pm at the same venue on Friday.

You can watch both games LIVE on FBC Sports channel on Walesi.