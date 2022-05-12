Possession still an issue for Nadroga

Maintaining possession is something Nadroga still lacks in the Skipper Cup competition.

The side is preparing to face Namosi this week but there are some bits and pieces of the game they know they’ll need to work on.

Team Manager Isikeli Tasere says they’ll need to fine-tune the basics before playing Namosi.

Nadroga takes on Namosi at Thompson Park in Navua.

In other matches, Nadi hosts Naitasiri at Prince Charles Park with the match to be shown live on FBC Sports.

Rewa meets Suva at Burebasaga Ground and Tailevu takes on Northland at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.