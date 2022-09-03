Possession is the key:Leawere

Maintaining possession is something the Swire Shipping Fijian Warriors will have to be mindful of today against Manuma Samoa.

Head Coach Kele Leawere says they kicked a lot of possession away last weekend.

He adds they also had a lot of missed tackles and this week at training he told them to build phases and retain the ball so they can score more tries.

Leawere says the side has majority of young players who have been given the opportunity to play an international match and it’s important for the pathway of Fiji Rugby that they have depth and a healthy player chart.

The Warriors take on Manuma Samoa at 3pm and you can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel.