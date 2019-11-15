Positive turnout for Fiji U20 rugby trials

About 90 players attended the national under 20 rugby trials in Suva.

Fiji under 20 coach Kele Leawere says the turnout speaks volumes of the commitment by the players.

Leawere says the trials attracted a lot of players even all the way from Vanua Levu.

He says this is a good indicator for them.

‘When we come June, July at least the boys have a fair knowledge of what is needed to be competitive against the tier one nations’.

Leawere says it’s important that they tap into local talent rather than bringing in more overseas players.

‘It’s a waste of time if we have trials in Fiji and bringing in overseas players you know the important thing here we need to develop our local based players and overseas based comes in when there’s a need’.

The next phase for Leawere is the naming of the 50 men extended squad.