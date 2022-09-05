Positive feedback on school sports:Seru

School sports also have a positive impact on students academically.

This is according to by Eastern Zone Secondary Schools Rugby Union president Solomone Seru.

Seru says after two years of lockdown and restrictions, the return of secondary schools rugby and athletics are much needed as it keeps students in school.

He adds there’s been some positive feedback from students.

“Coming back from COVID and then we have new normal for the students and the school, psychologically rugby is changing students mind and also their heart”

Seru says the Eastern Zone finals will be held on Saturday.

Queen Victoria School will face Ratu Kadavulevu School in the under-18 final at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Meanwhile, the Southern Zone will have its semifinals while the West are going to have its finals as well this weekend.