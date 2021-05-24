Home

Port Denarau next for Drua ticket awareness

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 16, 2022 4:50 pm
Shane Hussain (From Left), Lailanie Burnes.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua is ramping up awareness on ticket sales as the date for the home clash against the Highlanders draws closer.

Drua represented by their Head of Commercial and Marketing, Shane Hussein and Leilani Burnes were at Damodar City, Suva today with the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation team pushing for ticket sale.

Hussein says they’re hyping things up to reach a wider audience as only two weeks remain before game day.

“Our target is awareness and letting people know that the match is happening. We have Fiji Sports Council selling the tickets together with Jacks. All of today is just part of our promotional activity and hype leading up to the big game on April 30th.”

Hussein says their next stop will be Port Denarau in Nadi next Saturday which will feature some early arriving Drua players.

He adds support will be the main motivating factor for the players as they play on home soil.

Fans can buy the $30 and $75 tickets at all Jacks of Fiji outlets.

Drua versus the Highlanders Gold ticket is $150, Silver is $75, Bronze at $30 and Bronze for children under 12 at $15.

The Drua will face the Blues next weekend at AAMI Park in Melbourne, Australia.

