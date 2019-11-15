Ponga's surgery call could cost Maroons another star

Kalyn Ponga is the latest Queensland backline star in doubt for next month’s Origin series as he battles a shoulder injury that requires surgery.

A final call on Ponga’s availability for the Maroons is expected to be made in the next 24 hours, with Newcastle players due to undergo end-of-season medicals on Tuesday.

NRL.com understands that Ponga has been told surgery is likely the best option to repair damage to his left shoulder.

The first Origin game will be played on the 4th of November.

Meanwhile, On Friday, the Roosters meet the Raiders at 8:50 pm in round two of the NRL finals.

The Rabbitohs will play Eels at 8:50pm on Saturday. The winners will play the Storm and Panthers for a place in the grand final.