Rugby

Ponga stays with Kinghts

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 20, 2022 4:30 pm
Knights fullback Kalyn Ponga. [File Photo]

Knights fullback Kalyn Ponga has extended his deal in through to the end of 2027.

The club captain and Maroons representative ended weeks of speculation by announcing the monster five-year extension.

Newcastle Knights and Wests Group Chief Executive Philip Gardner described Ponga as a quality person with great family values.

The Knights face the Eels on Sunday at 4pm.

Round seven starts tomorrow with the Sharks facing the Sea Eagles at 9.50pm.

[Source: NRL.com]

