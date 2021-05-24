Ponga stays with Kinghts

Knights fullback Kalyn Ponga has extended his deal in through to the end of 2027.

The club captain and Maroons representative ended weeks of speculation by announcing the monster five-year extension.

Newcastle Knights and Wests Group Chief Executive Philip Gardner described Ponga as a quality person with great family values.

The Knights face the Eels on Sunday at 4pm.

Round seven starts tomorrow with the Sharks facing the Sea Eagles at 9.50pm.

[Source: NRL.com]