Rugby

Ponga could snub Dolphins deal

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 4, 2022 12:30 pm
Knights superstar Kalyn Ponga. [Source: Fox Sports]

Knights superstar Kalyn Ponga could reject Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett and sign a massive new deal at Newcastle.

The Daily Telegraph reports the contract is worth between $1.1m and $1.2m a season and has not yet been finalized but could be announced as early as this week.

The development comes after Bennett and Ponga had lunch in Sydney on Saturday accompanied by Dolphins chief executive Terry Reader and recruitment boss Peter O’Sullivan.

Article continues after advertisement

But Bennett failed to convince the 24-year-old who has reportedly told friends he’s ready to commit to Newcastle on a deal that could span five seasons.

The fullback must decide by Round 12 whether to trigger an extension in his contract to stay at the Knights.

The Knights face the Sea Eagles in round five on the NRL on Saturday at 9.50pm.

