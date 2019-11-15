Police wins Sukuna Bowl

The Police side thrashed Army 32-8 in their Sukuna Bowl clash at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Police dominated the game and kept Army at bay in the match.

Eparama Senikuruciri registered the first points via a penalty for Army.

However, Police cancelled the lead through Nadroga halfback Joseva Kuricuva with a penalty.

Just before halftime Kuricuva scored the first try following some enterprising play by the Police fowards including Jolame Luvevou and Ron Katonivere.

Nadi prop Katonivere ran through and was caught just four meters short of the Army tryline before offloading the ball to Kuricuva who finished it off.



Police halfback Joseva Kuricuva scores the first try.

Police was leading 10-3 at halftime.

The lawmen started the second spell with a bang just after a minute when their fowards showed their strength from a scrum 10 meters out resulting in a try to Northland prop Inoke Ravuiwasa.

Police extended their lead to 18-3 in the 66th minute when national 7s rep Terio Tamani slotted a field goal.

Army with the experience of Sireli Ledua, Apisai Domolailai, John Stewart and Manasa Saulo was on the back foot most of the time in-game.

Nadroga prop Timoci Sauvoli increased the lead for Police in the 60th minute with a try and converted by Tamani.

However, Olympic gold medalist Apisai Domolailai made sure Army cross the opposition tryline when he dived over in the corner for his team’s only try.

The spirited Police outfit had the final say with a converted try to Aporosa Saukuru.

Police lost 17-20 to Army last year.