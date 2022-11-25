Police wins 33rd Sukuna Bowl

Two back-to-back penalties to 21-year-old Jack Volavola and another three-pointer to Etonia Rokotuisawa handed TotalEnergies Police the 2022 FMF Sukuna Bowl.

Police defeated Subrails Army 19-11 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The Blues meant business from the start producing a nice piece of play, sending Inoke Ravuiwasa just three minutes into the match.

Fullback Volavola made no mistake with the conversion as they led 7-0 lead.

Just three minutes after, Army answered back with Anasa Qaranivalu scooping a loose ball from their own line-out to dot down their first try.

Police looked to have scored their second try through Lorima Nodrakoro but it was ruled knocked-on by the referee and TMO.

They were however awarded a penalty as Qaranivalu had illegally tackled Nodrakoro.

Volavola stepped up again for kicking duties as they led 10-5 at half-time.

Police came in the second half with new jerseys and it what seemed to spark their luck but they were made to work even hard as Army took a one point lead after two successful penalties to Jeke Suguturaga.

But repeated mistakes from Army punished them further as Police called in their young kicking master Volavola who nailed two before Naitasiri player Rokotuisawa slotted a drop goal.