Police White brings shame to the Force: Tudravu

The Acting Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu has suspended the Police White team from featuring in any tournament until further notice.

This after Police White rep Watisoni Sevutia punched Raiwasa Taveuni youngster Manueli Maisamoa in their quarterfinal clash at the Nawaka 7s at Prince Charles Park in Nadi yesterday.

Tudravu has directed an investigation into the matter and says what makes it worse is the team is supposed to be setting an example.

He says he is not only disappointed with Sevutia’s actions but also with how the team responded to the situation.



[Source: Fiji Bitter Nawaka 7s]

Tudravu adds what the team did is shameful because they are trying to build relationships via community policing through sports.

“We are using this platform ‘community policing’ through sports and yet a sign of indiscipline is propping up. But I can assure the members of the public and the sports fans that investigation will be done and those who breach the law will be held accountable. I would like to maintain that Police White will not be taking part in future tournaments until I review their case and their performance.”

Police White was behind 12-0 in the match when Sevutia who also plays for Suva in the Skipper Cup threw two punches at Maisamoa before having another go at him when he was on the ground.

The Police players near to the scene only reacted after the third punch was thrown and when the Taveuni players rushed in to intervene.

Meanwhile, Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive, John O’Connor, says the issue should have been dealt with already in accordance with the Nawaka 7s Terms of Participation.

However, he says FRU will review the incident and the sanction meted out before they make any decisions.