Police wary of Navy team

Police Blue rugby team has opted for the underdog tag for the final of the Digicel Escott Shield against Freshet Navy Blue to be played on Saturday.

The two met in the semi-final last year with Navy coming out as victors edging Police 26-14.

Police assistant manager Filipe Savu says the Navy will be a tough team to beat given that it has vastly experienced players in the squad.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think Navy has it all, they have it all and they are a team to beat. We are going in as underdogs in this year’s finals.”

Police meets Navy at 4pm on Saturday at Albert Park in Suva.