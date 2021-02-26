Police to investigate assault on Raiwasa Taveuni player

The Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu has directed that the actions of the Police White rep who assaulted a Raiwasa Taveuni player at the Nawaka 7s yesterday be investigated.

Police was behind 12-0 in the match when the Police player who also plays for Suva in the Skipper Cup threw two punches at the Raiwasa Taveuni hooker before having another go at him when he was on the ground.

Meanwhile, Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive, John O’Connor, says the issue should have been dealt with already in accordance with the Nawaka 7s Terms of Participation.

However, he says FRU will review the incident and the sanction meted out before they make any decisions.