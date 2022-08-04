Police Sharks on course for title defense

Manager Ratu Akuila Rokotua.

Defending Vodafone Cup champions Blue Gas Police Sharks is treating each match as the final with the competition heading into the elimination round.

The Sharks will face Namuaniwaqa Sea Eagles in the eliminations, a team that defeated them in 2020.

Manager Ratu Akuila Rokotua says the team has been told to hang its champion tag and play like they’ve never won the title.

Article continues after advertisement

He says competition this year is tough.

“I’ve informed the boys that to challenge is easy but to defend of the Vodafone Cup is a big mountain for us to climb this year. We are ready for Saturday’s game and most of the talking will be done on the ground.”

Saturday’s elimination round will take place at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park, ground two.

Meanwhile, game two of the Fiji National Rugby League’s Vanua State of Origin will kick-off 2pm.