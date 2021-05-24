Home

Police retain core of winning team

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
December 8, 2021 12:49 pm
Defending FMF Sukuna Bowl champions Police after winning the title last year.

Defending FMF Sukuna Bowl champions Police have maintained the core of the winning squad last year.

This has been confirmed to FBC Sports by Manager Pita Keni which includes 2020 captain Ulaiasi Lawavou.

Other experienced players in the side are former national reps Ratu Veremalua Vugakoto, Seremaia Naureurre, Joeli Veitayaki along with Nadi’s Jolame Luvevou and Suva utility Ratu Meli Kurisaru.

Both teams are keeping their cards close to their chests with nine days away from the much-anticipated clash but Keni says it’ll come down to who wants it the most.

“If anyone wants to battle up front, they have to come prepared so come 17th the well-prepared team will be able to carry out what they have prepared for”.

Army will take on Police next Friday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva at 4pm and you can watch this match Live and Exclusive on FBC Sports.

Overseas viewers can watch both the football and rugby matches LIVE as well for $15USD on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.

Payments can be made through PayPal or a credit card.

