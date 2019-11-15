Police report lodged against Naitasiri U19 lock

A police report has been lodged against Naitasiri Under-19 lock Keresi Maya.

Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirms that the report was lodged yesterday and an investigation is underway.

Maya was caught on camera when he punched referee Peni Talemaivavalagi during the Naitasiri and Tailevu U19 match at Ratu Cakobau Park yesterday.

He was later pulled out by a teammate after throwing a punch at the referee.

Naisoro also confirms referee Talemaivavalagi had undergone a medical examination and Police are awaiting the report.

She adds that the U19 player remains in custody and is yet to be charged.

Meanwhile, the Naitasiri U19 management wishes not to comment on the matter as police are handling the case.

Fiji Rugby Union Development Officer Sale Sorovaki says the matter will be dealt with seriously.

According to FRU competition laws, an assault on a match official carries the maximum penalty of a life ban.

FBCNews understands that Maya had been offered a three-year contract from the Cronulla Sharks club in Australia and is back in the country because of COVID-19.