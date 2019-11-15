Police prop Ravuiwasa follows dad’s footsteps

Prop Inoke Ravuiwasa will follow his dad’s footsteps and run out for Police once again in the Ratu Sukuna Bowl clash against Subrails Army tomorrow.

Inoke is the son of former Suva and Police prop Julian Ravuiwasa.

The young Ravuiwasa has been a standout performer for Northland in the Vodafone Vanua Championship this year and will be a prop to look out for next season in the Skipper Cup.

Ravuiwasa who scored a try last year for Police in their 17-20 loss to Army will form the front row with Nadi duo Ron Katonivere and Veremalua Vugakoto at hooker.

Former national 7s rep Ulaiasi Lawavou and Naitasiri flanker Necani Nawaqadau are the locks.

Nadi’s Jolame Luvevou and Veniona Vuki are the flankers with Suva veteran James Brown at number eight.

Nadroga halfback Josese Kuricuva will wear the number nine jersey and Suva’s Ratu Meli Kurisaru at flyhalf.

Suva reps Keponi Paul and Rusiate Matai will run out on the wings while Ifereimi Tovilevu partners Watisoni Sevutia in the midfield.

Naitasiri’s Kini Douglas will be at fullback.

The reserves are Ratunaisa Naruma, Timoci Sauvoli, Osea Sadranu, Vilive Miramira, Aporosa Saukuru, Terio Tamani, Mesake Tuinamena, Inia Rokomatu and Emosi Saladuadua.

Police will play Army tomorrow at the ANZ Stadium in Suva at 4:30pm.