Police Development team out to avenge loss

After more than six months of frontline duties, the Fiji Police Rugby development team is gearing up to return to the field for the FMF Ratu Sukuna Bowl.

Police and Tailevu hooker Sireli Narawa says the side wants to avenge last year’s loss, but there are a lot of tasks to tick off the list.

“It’s a very special moment for me and some of the players, especially during these hard times that we’re facing. Most of us were working through this pandemic and it was really hard for us to get into shape and try and get fit again to get ready for this match”

Development team coach, Solomone Nute says the Sukuna Bowl is always a special occasion for the two forces, and they want to a challenge worthy of the match.

“The best thing is togetherness, we have been away and have been in the front line for most of the time and this is the time that we get our brothers from Nabua and our family members plus our officers that are being serving overseas and this is an opportune time to get them together”

Police development and Army development will face off as a curtain-raiser on Friday at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The main rugby event kicks-off at 4pm at the ANZ Stadium with the match to be shown live on FBC Sports.

Overseas viewers can catch all the action on FBC Pop of the Walesi platform for $15USD.