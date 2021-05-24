Police Commissioner acknowledges Police 7s team

The Fiji Police Force today wished its three national players the best as they prepare for the HSBC World 7s Series Dubai leg.

The three police officers are Waisea Nacuqu, Joseva Talacolo and Terio Tamani were also acknowledged who were named last Saturday into the Fiji 7s squad.

The Police Blue Rugby Sevens Team also presented the 4th Mobile Seven Series winning Trophy to the Commissioner.

President of the Police Rugby Team, Senior Superintendent of Police Meli Sateki says it was a historic achievement for the organization.

Sateki thanked the Commissioner for his support throughout the teams preparations.